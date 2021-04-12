WATCH: MSNBC Cuts Away From Minnesota Report After Protestors Crash Live Shot, Curse on Air

NBC News correspondent Ron Allen spoke with a number of Minnesota protesters Monday night as he was on the ground covering the response to the police shooting of Daunte Wright.

Allen reported from near where police fired tear gas and described how there have been hundreds of “angry, frustrated” people demonstrating.

As Allen continued his report, protesters approached and started shouting.

“Tell me what happened,” Allen said.

One protester said, “The police are now firing on homes, homes that are just across the street that have nothing to do with nothing.”

Another protester walked right up to the camera and shouted, “Go home!”

The first protester added, “I’m gonna go, but report on that, NBC!”

Allen tried to speak with a group of protesters and said, “We want to tell the world what’s going on out here!”

Protesters shouted back in response, with one saying, “You’re not welcome here!”

“Tell me what you want to see happen down here,” Allen said.

“We need the police to stand down. We are peaceful protesters,” one protester said. “We are here to talk about the fact that Daunte Wright was murdered — murdered — in our community!”

Allen asked about the police department’s explanation that the officer mistook their gun for a taser.

“I’ve shot a gun. I’ve held a taser,” the protester responded. “I can tell the difference between… the trigger of a gun versus the trigger on a taser! The sound is different! The weight is different!”

Allen went back to his live report and said, “You heard all that. Some of it rational and obviously some of it very angry and passionate.”

As he continued, some protesters nearby walked up and shouted, “Fuck the police!”

When Allen asked one of them what they want to see happen, the protester responded, “I want these bitch-ass n—s to stop killing innocent Black people! They want fucking peace!”

As he continued, MSNBC cut away, and Rachel Maddow told viewers, “We’re just gonna cut in because we have a responsibility in terms of the language, and I’m sorry to have to cut in on you there, Ron, but there’s certain things that we can broadcast and certain things we can’t.”

“We do apologize for the language that you just heard there.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

