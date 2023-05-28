Former President Donald Trump is going to bat for newly-impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. And he’s wondering why the state’s governor isn’t doing the same.

In a post to Truth Social late Saturday, the former president fumed at Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) for, in his view, not standing behind his embattled chief law enforcement officer.

“MISSING IN ACTION!” Trump wrote. “Where is the Governor of Texas on his Attorney General’s Impeachment?”

Indeed, Abbott has been silent as Paxton was ousted in a history-making impeachment on Saturday. By a vote of 121-23, the Texas AG was impeached days after investigators turned up a series of stunning claims against him — including bribery, corruption, and various other abuses of offices largely relating to his dealings with a key donor.

Pursuant to Texas law, Paxton will be temporarily removed from office pending the outcome of a state senate trial. Assuming all 12 of the Democrats vote to convict, nine of the body’s 19 Republicans would need to join them in order to oust Paxton for good. One of the 19 is actually Paxton’s wife, Angela Paxton. And among the charges she will have to consider is that her husband allegedly helped arranged to get his mistress a job with the aforementioned donor.

Abbott has been a national presence on cable news in recent years, particularly on issues such as the border. He’s been a staunch backer of former President Trump, who returned the favor by calling him, “one of the most hard working and effective Attorney Generals in the United States. Trump added, “Hopefully Republicans in the Texas House will agree that this is a very unfair process that should not be allowed to happen or proceed—I will fight you if it does.”

