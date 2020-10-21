Mitt Romney Says He Voted Against Trump in 2020 Election

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has already voted against President Donald Trump in the November election, he said Wednesday.

CNN’s Ana Cabrera relayed the news in an afternoon Twitter message. “I did not vote for President Trump,” Cabrera quoted Romney as saying. He did not say whether he voted for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden or another candidate.

Romney tells CNN: “I did not vote for President Trump” The Republican Senator says he has already voted in this year’s election, but he wouldn’t say if he voted for Joe Biden or wrote someone else in. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) October 21, 2020

This year marks the second consecutive presidential election in which Romney has voted against Trump. He admitted in 2018 that he voted for his wife, Ann Romney, as a write-in candidate for the 2016 election. That came after a speech he delivered in March of that year, during the Republican presidential primary, in which he blasted Trump as “a fraud.”

Trump nonetheless briefly considered Romney in 2017 as a candidate for secretary of state. Romney ultimately ran for Utah’s Senate seat in 2018 instead.

Romney voted in February to impeach Trump on charges that he abused the power of the presidency, though he voted to acquit the president on a charge of obstructing justice.

Watch above, via CNN.

