Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski Says She Thinks Elizabeth Warren is Lying About Bernie Sanders

Morning Joe co-host and “Know Your Value” founder Mika Brzezinski said she has “a bad feeling” that Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is lying about her private meeting with Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

On Thursday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Brzezinski and company weighed in on the controversy stemming from a private December 2018 meeting in which Warren says Sanders told her that a woman couldn’t defeat President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election, and which culminated in a post-debate confrontation that has now become public.

As co-host Joe Scarborough introduced the clip of Warren confronting Sanders, Brzezinski described it by saying “Oh you mean the sound of what they actually were saying when she would not shake his hand after they fought about something she decided to thrust into this election weeks before Iowa that makes her look brittle and completely weak after she’s had a robust campaign where she looked like a happy warrior who really had this all in control, and then this happens?”

There is no evidence that Warren leaked the story that started this controversy, despite heavy speculation that she did.

After the clip, Brzezinski said “I don’t care,” and added, “and by the way you can have a private conversation, there have been many in the run-up to Barack Obama, a lot of people had conversations about whether or not America was ready for an African American president, there is also private conversations as to whether or not America is ready to have a woman president, and someone can say I think maybe not, and should not be criticized for it.”

“I don’t know what happened there, but somebody’s not telling the truth, and I have a bad feeling it might be the accuser,” Brzezinski added.

Panelist John Heilemann chined in “That little moment on the stage, those were two small people, and they didn’t seem big and presidential.”

Brzezinski leaped to Sanders’ defense, saying “Bernie is just being pulled into it, what is he supposed to do?”

Panelist Kurt Bardella opined “He was smart, he said let’s not do this right here, he knew they were live mic’s.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

