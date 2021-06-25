MSNBC National Security Contributor: Trump is Still ‘The Biggest Risk to the Country’

MSNBC contributor Clint Watts said former President Donald Trump poses “the biggest risk” to American security, despite his departure from the White House.

Watts made the comment in a segment with anchor Nicolle Wallace, who told him the Department of Homeland Security was “concerned” about a “Trump-inspired, Trump-incited kind of rage, White rage.” She cited John Cohen, a counterterrorism official who told Congress that officials were “concerned about the Trump reinstatement theory” despite the absence of “any specific credible threats of violence.” The theory suggests that Trump will topple President Joe Biden at some point in his term and replace him in the White House.

“It is remarkable it continues on,” Watts replied. “It’s troubling, and I think one advantage that we do have is the president is not on Twitter, Facebook, and much of social media. His website was not particularly successful. It has muted his ability to really rally that base, and he’s been in a limited number of public appearances.”

Nonetheless, Watts said he believed it was possible for the DHS assessment to become accurate.

“If that were to change, and the conspiracies sort of pick up again, if you start to see a sort of sizable audience gathering, that DHS assessment is right on target,” Watts said. “It is actually articulating clear risk. The biggest risk to the country isn’t actually from outside the country. It’s not even necessarily from inside the country, but from the last person that was inside the White House.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

