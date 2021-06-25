Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk claimed in a Friday tweet that “several architects” believe the recent building collapse in Surfside, FL was an act of “domestic terrorism.”

“I have spoken to several architects who believe that the building collapse in Surfside was not an act of nature. Many are saying this was ‘domestic terrorism,'” he wrote.

On Thursday morning, a residential building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida — a town in Miami-Dade County — killing at least four people while 159 remain missing so far.

Authorities have yet to give an update on the reason for the collapse, but during a Thursday news conference, the county’s mayor, Daniella Levine Cava (D), said it was a “structural engineering question.”

According to the New York Times, “The building had been about to undergo extensive repairs for rusted steel and damaged concrete, Kenneth S. Direktor, a lawyer involved in the project, said on Thursday. The repairs had been scheduled as part of a review and recertification process for 40-year-old buildings.”

“I have a feeling that something else is going to be discovered that happened that we can’t assume right off the bat,” Peter Zalewski, principal of Condo Vultures — a South Florida real estate market analysis company, also said of the collapse. “Forty-year-old buildings don’t just collapse, and there’s a whole series of them lining up and down the coast.”

Despite Kirk’s claim, officials have not speculated that the collapse was an act of terrorism, with Governor Ron DeSantis (R) even saying that authorities “don’t want to get [it] wrong.”

“We don’t want to get [it] wrong, obviously, but at the same time I do think it’s important that it’s timely because you have a lot of families here, you have families that lost loved ones in this going collapse,” he said on Friday. “You have other folks who were able to get out safely, but then lost their homes.”

“The state will support whatever we can to do this right, but also to do a timely, so that we get the answers to the families, and then we get the answer to the people of Florida,” DeSantis added.

