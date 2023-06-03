Ron DeSantis Asked to Define ‘Woke’ For Reporter After Trump Claims ‘Half The People Can’t Define It’

The Ron DeSantis camp posted a video of the presidential candidate defining the cultural buzzword “woke” just days after Donald Trump said he doesn’t like it anymore and insisted that “half the people can’t define it.”

“[Trump] said he doesn’t like to use the word ‘woke’ because people don’t know what it means,” NBC reporter Dasha Burns said at Saturday’s campaign stop in Iowa. “That’s obviously a big part of your messaging. What do you say to that?”

“Look, we know what woke is, it’s a form of cultural Marxism,” DeSantis answered. “It’s about putting merit and achievement behind identity politics, and it’s basically a war on the truth. And as that has infected institutions, and it has corrupted institutions. So, you’ve got to be willing to fight the woke, we’ve done that in Florida, and we proudly consider ourselves the state where woke goes to die.”

The DeSantis War Room retweeted the video Saturday, saying, “Asked to define WOKE, @RonDeSantis does not miss a beat:

‘It’s a form of Cultural Marxism… It’s a war on the truth.'”

Asked to define WOKE, @RonDeSantis does not miss a beat: "It's a form of Cultural Marxism… It's a war on the truth." https://t.co/ri0zEeyZTt — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 2, 2023

Trump made his statement on the word earlier in the week in Iowa.

“I don’t like the term ‘woke,’ because I hear the term ‘woke woke woke’ … it’s just a term they use, half the people can’t define it, they don’t know what it is.”

DeSantis has said he’s running for president to eradicate “woke ideology” in the United States. When asked by a Fox News host why it was the right time for him to run for president, DeSantis answered:

“Because everyone knows if I’m the nominee, I will beat Biden and I will serve two terms and I will be able to destroy leftism in this country and leave woke ideology on the dustbin of history.”

DeSantis’ wife Casey was spotted Saturday wearing a “WHERE WOKE GOES TO DIE” leather jacket in Iowa’s 90-degree heat. The design featured an outline of the state of Florida and a snapping alligator. Some on Twitter compared the spirit of the jacket to Melania Trump‘s infamous, “I REALLY DON’T CARE DO YOU?” jacket.

Casey Desantis sporting a new jacket at Joni Ernst’s biker event in Iowa today. pic.twitter.com/43twNB4uJ4 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 3, 2023

