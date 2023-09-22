MSNBC host Jen Psaki prompted former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to roast ex-President Donald Trump by asking if she believes his recent claim he won’t pardon himself if he retakes the White House.

Trump made the improbable vow — that “the last thing I’d ever do is give myself a pardon” — in a controversial and much-derided interview on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Moderator Kristen Welker then asked him, “Even if you were re-elected in this moment?”

“Oh, I think it’s very unlikely. What — what did I do wrong? I didn’t do anything wrong,” Trump replied.

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Psaki previewed an interview with Sec. Clinton that will air on Sunday’s edition of MSNBC’s Inside With Jen Psaki.

In the clip, she asked about Trump’s claim he wouldn’t pardon himself, which made Sec. Clinton laugh out loud, and she and Scarborough talked about the “prescient” warnings Clinton gave during the 2016 debates:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Jen, you talked to Hillary Clinton this week. What did she tell you? JEN PSAKI: Well, we had a pretty wide-ranging conversation, Joe. And this is the Hillary Clinton that I think a lot of people who know her well say she’s – she is exactly this way, straightforward, candid when you get her privately. But we talked about everything from Putin to abortion to Kamala Harris and the sexism there. And one of the things she – we talked about was Trump, of course, and his claim — repeated claims that proved to be false, but his claim that he would not pardon himself and whether or not she believes that. I thought it was interesting. So we’re going to – (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) PSAKI: He recently said that he is very unlikely — it would be very unlikely that he would attempt to pardon himself. Do you believe him? HILLARY CLINTON: I don’t believe him on anything. Why would I start believing him on that? You know, the thing about him — and – and I’m not the only person who’s noticed this — is he engaged in what psychologists call projection. So, whenever he accuses somebody else of doing something, it’s almost guaranteed he’s doing it himself or he’s already done it. Or whenever he denies thinking about doing something or doing it, it’s almost guaranteed he is thinking about it or he’s already done it. (END VIDEO CLIP) PSAKI: Who knows better, Joe, than Hillary Clinton on how Donald Trump operates. And her point about projection, right, and the fact that when he says something, one, not only should we not believe it, but we should question whether he’s actually kind of telling you something he is thinking about and working on and doing. She had some interesting things to say about Vladimir Putin as well. So, that will be on Sunday. MIKA BRZEZINSKI: All right. SCARBOROUGH: Well, I’ll tell you – I’ll tell you what, the warnings that she gave, go back and look at those debates. Extraordinarily prescient.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Inside With Jen Psaki.

