MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace complimented White House press secretary Jen Psaki in a Thursday interview for her popularity among the White House press corps.

“How do you feel it’s going?” Wallace asked Psaki in a segment of her afternoon program Deadline: White House. “You get such high marks from the vast majority of the people in the room. You spar a little bit with some of the president’s detractors, but I’m sure privately even they give you grudging respect.”

Psaki said she was trying to “rebuild trust with the public” with “back-and-forth engagement.” Recalling her time as the White House communications director under President George W. Bush from 2005-06, Wallace reminisced with a smile, “I used to have some heated debates with reporters and They would yell at me and I would say when I walk back through those doors I’m the only one who cares if you get a call back.”

Psaki replied, “I”m also not going to allow the briefing room to be a forum for propaganda or disinformation, So there’s that. You stand your ground as often as you can but, hey, listen, it’s also a place I have to answer tough questions and that’s what I signed up for.”

The media’s fondness for Psaki has been a subject of interest since President Joe Biden took office. A Washingtonian report last month noted reporters were experiencing the “awkward feeling of rooting” for Psaki, despite her role as the spokesperson they are generally expected to scrutinize.

Watch above via MSNBC.

