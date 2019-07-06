Multimillionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

The Daily Beast was the first to report the news, which reports an indictment against Epstein will be unsealed in Manhattan federal court Monday.

Epstein avoided federal criminal charges in Florida nearly a decade ago in a widely criticized plea deal that saw him serve a 13-month sentence and allowed him to get out of county lockup six days a week to work out of his office.

According to The Daily Beast, Epstein will be charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors, and could face a maximum of 45 years in prison if convicted.

In 2018, interest in Epstein’s case was re-ignited by a wide-ranging Miami Herald investigation into Epstein’s case and plea deal.

Epstein’s attorney declined to comment when reached by The Daily Beast on Saturday night. The United States attorney’s office in Manhattan, which brought the charges against Mr. Epstein, declined to comment on Saturday night.

[Image via Florida Department of Law Enforcement]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com