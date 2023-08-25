Musk Drops Fawning Praise On Trump’s ‘Next-Level’ Mug Shot Tweet In Apparent Bid To Keep Him Posting

Elon Musk, the tech entrepreneur turned online provocateur, praised former President Donald Trump on Thursday after the GOP frontrunner posted his mugshot to Twitter, now known as X.

Trump, who was banned from Twitter following his tweets related to the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, posted to the platform for the first time since Musk lifted Trump’s ban in late November – a month after buying the social media platform.

Trump’s mugshot quickly made the rounds in the media and online on Thursday as the ex-president’s defiant scowl was embraced by his diehard supporters. Musk shared Trump’s post with the caption, “Next-level.”

“The speed at which your message on this platform can reach a vast number of people is mind-blowing,” Musk also replied, seeming to try and lure Trump to post more on the platform.

A few hours later, Musk hyped the traction the post was receiving on his platform, which continues to struggle to entice advertisers and bring in revenue. “Approximately 10 million views per hour of this image,” Musk wrote.

Fox Business also reported that Musk spent much of his time praising Trump’s branding savvy. “Musk additionally gave curt, affirmative replies of ‘True’ to multiple users, pointing out Trump’s talent for ‘branding’ and ‘elite level newsjacking,’” reported the outlet.

Despite Musk’s fawning praise and clear attempt to try and ensure Trump continues using Twitter, the former president has yet to post again to the platform as of this publication, but has remained active on his Truth Social platform.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com