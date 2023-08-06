Musk Reveals Potential Cage Fight With Zuckerberg Will Be ‘Live-Streamed On 𝕏’ (Twitter)

Billionaire Elon Musk announced that the potential cage fight between him and fellow tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg will be livestreamed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The two social media giants agreed earlier this summer to go toe-to-toe in a cage match with locations such as the Colosseum in Rome being floated as a potential location. Zuckerberg is trained in mixed martial arts and has previously competed in a jiu jitsu tournament.

Musk announced in a post on Sunday morning that the potential fight with his fellow billionaire will be livestreamed on X, and that all the profits will be donated to a veterans charity.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X,” Musk tweeted on Saturday. “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

Musk also noted that he was lifting weights throughout the day because he does not have time to commit to a full workout session.

However, Zuckerberg responded to the news by stating on Threads, the X competitor, that they should use another platform.

“Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity,” said the Facebook founder. Zuckerberg also claimed that he suggested an August 26th date for the fight, but that Musk has not committed.

“I’m ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed,” he told his followers on Threads. “Not holding my breath. I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here.”

