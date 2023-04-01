‘My Phone Is Going Crazy!’ Mary Trump’s Pals Bombard Her During Celebration Tour After Trump Indictment

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump told Katie Couric her phone was blowing up during one of many interviews she’s given since former President Donald Trump was criminally indicted this week.

Trump was indicted Thursday by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. According to reports, Trump faces 34 counts in the sealed indictment and will be arrested and arraigned on Tuesday.

Mary Trump — host of The Mary Trump Show podcast and a strident Trump critic — immediately hit the airwaves and the internet-waves for a series of interviews, her community of Trump indictment-o-philes pinging her all the while.

Mary was interviewed by Katie Couric on the heels of the indictment, and mentioned her busy phone:

KATIE COURIC: Why do you think he was going to turn off the comedy? Because it covers your face. And if anyone else has a question for Mary, please feel free to put it in the questions section of this. It’s interesting because he was certainly making a lot of noise about this and some were speculating it was to raise money for his presidential campaign. Why do you think he was so verbal and and asking for people to protest? I believe that was on. Was that a week ago Sunday when he first put that on true social? MARY TRUMP: I think it was. Yeah. A week and a half ago. As you can imagine, my phone is kind of going crazy. KATIE COURIC: Yeah. MARY TRUMP: Yeah. It was almost two weeks ago.

And on Thursday night, she and MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell talked about the “celebratory” mood many are feeling over the prospect of Trump facing justice, tempered by the consequences for the country:

LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: In our last segment, we had two members of Congress, and so we heard the high minded prejudgment that we should get from members of Congress saying that there’s nothing to celebrate tonight. I have a feeling that there are millions of people watching this right now in a celebratory mood. MARY TRUMP: And Lawrence, That’s fair. I absolutely think it’s fair because we can feel both things at the same time. It’s a dark day, but this is historic. Nothing like this has ever happened before, although there are plenty of arguments that would say this should have happened a long time ago with other people in Donald’s position. But it’s not good for the country to have somebody at his level of power continuing to get away with things with such impunity. On the other hand, because he has gotten away with so much for so long and so many of his victims will never see their day in court, I think it’s absolutely understandable that some people would be feeling vindicated and quite honestly, celebratory. LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: Yeah, I hate to be the one old enough to have to tell the audience that there was an awful lot of celebrating when Richard Nixon was forced to resign the presidency and celebrate was the word for it. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with it.

Mary also gave interviews to SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah and The Independent, and will be touring Australia in June.

Watch above via Katie Couric and MSNBC.

