Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that despite reports to the contrary, former President Donald Trump is “terrified” about being arrested Tuesday.

Trump has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. According to reports, Trump faces 34 counts in the sealed indictment and will be arrested and arraigned on Tuesday.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Mary Trump what she thinks Trump is feeling after the indictment:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: I mean, you as someone who knew Donald Trump, you’re one of the rare people that I know that actually know him. Any sense like, how is he reacting to this? Is is it just is it the defiance thing we’re seeing on truth social media platform or, you know, there’s more of a sense of dread and fear that he’s going to face numerous criminal charges now?

MARY TRUMP: Yeah, the defiance is is just a way to deflect from what he’s really feeling, which is terror. And just to remind people, you know, I, I haven’t spent any kind of time with Donald in like 20 years. I saw him briefly at Ivanka’s wedding a long time ago. I saw him briefly at the White House in 2017.

But the reason I can I can speculate, I think with authority on his state of mind is because he’s exactly the same person as he was when he was 14. You know, so this is not somebody who evolves or has as I mean, he has a very complex psychology, but it’s also it’s easy to figure out what he’s thinking or feeling at any given time.

He’s terrified! Think about it, Dean. How how can you possibly process the fact that for the first time in his 76 years, he’s being held accountable for something when for almost that entire 76 years, he’s done nothing but get away with everything and not only suffer no consequences, but be elevated.

And get even more success thrown at him from his enablers and sycophants. I mean, it’s I can’t even imagine how he’s reeling.

And we saw this, I think it was in The Washington Post, they said. You know, they’re all taken aback. They were caught off guard. They are like, seriously, guys. That just shows you the extent of the delusion and the magical thinking he’s been engaged in.