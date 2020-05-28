House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is speaking out on the death of George Floyd — saying that the footage showed “a murder on TV.”

Speaking on Capitol Hill, the speaker called for justice following the death of Floyd, an African American male, while in police custody on Monday in Minneapolis. The video of Floyd’s arrest has sparked widespread outrage and protests across the country — as the footage showed a white police officer’s knee pressed on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, even as Floyd pleaded “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe.”

“We saw a murder take place before our very eyes,” Pelosi said. “So the fact that the police officers were fired, that’s one thing. But there has to be some justice in all of this.”

Four officers have been fired from the Minneapolis police department have been fired over the incident. President Donald Trump called Floyd’s death “very sad and tragic,” and said that “justice will be served.” And the Justice Department announced Thursday morning that a federal probe into Floyd’s death is a “top priority.”

“We did see a murder on TV,” Pelosi said. “And it wasn’t self-defense.”

Watch above, via PBS.

