Sarah Palin’s political comeback has drawn plenty of attention and already gotten former President Donald Trump’s stamp of approval. But one leading election forecaster is skeptical the former Alaska governor will win the House seat she’s seeking in her first campaign since 2008.

In a commentary on ABC’s This Week Sunday, FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver threw a bucket of cold water on Palin’s bid to replace the late Alaska congressman Don Young. While Silver noted that Palin’s name recognition is unmatched, he also pointed out that her decision to leave her post as governor did not sit well with her constituents.

“Alaskans didn’t like she quit on the job in 2009 before serving out her term,” Silver said of Palin. “In fact, her favorability rating in a poll last October was only 31 percent.”

Silver noted that the race is crowded, with numerous prominent candidates already having tossed their hats in the ring prior to Don Young’s passing. Further, Silver believes that Alaska’s ranked choice voting system may help get Palin out of the first round, but will work against her when the field narrows.

“I don’t know what odds I’d put on Palin,” Silver said. “It’s safe to say above zero, but below 50 percent.

“But overall,” Silver added, “I’m not really buying her comeback. ”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com