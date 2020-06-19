Navy Reportedly Upholds Firing of Captain Brett Crozier

You may remember two months ago how Captain Brett Crozier was fired after sounding the alarm about the coronavirus spreading on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Then-Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly sent out a widely-panned message defending that decision to the ship’s crew — a message he subsequently apologized for before he ended up resigning.

In late April, there was talk that top Navy officials recommended Crozier be reinstated. As the New York Times reported at the time:

Capt. Brett E. Crozier should be restored to command of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, the Navy’s top officials recommended on Friday… Mr. Esper received the recommendation from the chief of naval operations, Adm. Michael M. Gilday, and the acting Navy secretary, James McPherson. Defense Department officials said earlier that they expected to announce the results of the Navy’s investigation into the matter on Friday afternoon. Mr. Esper’s decision to hold up the investigation has surprised Navy officials, who believed that the defense secretary would leave the process in the hands of the military chain of command.

But according to multiple reports Friday, the Navy has upheld Crozier’s firing.

Per ABC News:

After reviewing a broader investigation into the circumstances involving the spread of the virus aboard the ship and the chain of command’s response, Adm. Mike Gilday, the chief of naval operations, decided that Capt. Brett Crozier should not be reinstated and that Rear Adm. Stuart Baker, his direct supervisor as the carrier’s strike group commander, should be held accountable and that his promotion to two-star admiral be placed on hold, according to the congressional aide. That investigation revealed that Crozier made poor decisions in response to the outbreak, said the congressional aide. He will not receive any other punitive action.

While Capt. Crozier was fired as commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, he is expected to remain in the Navy. It is unclear how this will affect his career. The Navy investigation found that he made other poor decisions in response to the outbreak, our sources said. — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) June 19, 2020

