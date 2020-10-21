On Wednesday night, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson did a segment going after the work of NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny, saying, “Her job is personally seeking out and identifying information about anonymous Trump supporters online.”

He brought on Darren Beattie from Revolver News, who accused Zadrozny of “doing everything she can to unearth anonymous Trump supporters basically so she can ruin their lives.”

“Why would NBC News be doing something like this?” Carlson asked.

Beattie said journalists like her are trying to “crush the rebellion of the American people against their corrupt ruling class associated with the victory of Donald Trump.”

After the segment aired, a number of other journalists — including some NBC News colleagues — came to her defense. NBC News PR tweeted a statement defending Zadrozny and saying, “Brandy is an incredible and meticulous reporter. We’re proud to call her our colleague.”

Brandy is an incredible and meticulous reporter. We’re proud to call her our colleague. https://t.co/nECCUMPbkt — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) October 22, 2020

NBC colleague Ben Collins called out Carlson over the “disgraceful” segment and said that Beattie “spent the day tweeting retributively” after she emailed him for a story she was doing about his site:

Had Tucker looked into this, his guest was emailed by Brandy the day before about a story she's doing about his website. He spent the day tweeting retributively at her. That wasn't mentioned. Seems pretty important to include. And the guest is this guy.https://t.co/4ch48quUZZ — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 22, 2020

In conclusion, the guy who Tucker had on his show to rail against Brandy for being a reporter had this incredibly normal image of her made for his site today. I think it's pretty badass, personally. Making it is not normal, but I think she should frame it. pic.twitter.com/Z8zPcerO0Q — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 22, 2020

After Collins’ tweets, other colleagues and media figures spoke up to defend Zadrozny’s work:

One of the finest reporters we have, bar none, and this is bullying garbage. https://t.co/cwRX048QKT — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 22, 2020

I could not be prouder to work with Brandy. A wonderful person, a tireless reporter, and a brilliant writer. Journalism matters. Truth matters. Thank you, @BrandyZadrozny. You make us all better. https://t.co/sj9AMSmFAb — Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) October 22, 2020

It’s a privilege to be able to work with @BrandyZadrozny, who has taught everyone at NBC News how to be a better journalist in difficult times. There’s no one better at digging through malice and deception to find the truth. — David Firestone (@fstonenyc) October 22, 2020

One of the best reporters on the disinfo beat, @BrandyZadrozny, is being harassed today because she is exposing a small part of the disinformation machine for the flimsy filth that it is. I respect Brandy, her work, her bravery, her intellect, and her morals. — Nina Jankowicz (@wiczipedia) October 22, 2020

Some in rightwing media went after our @NBCNews colleague @BrandyZadrozny today. She handles a tough beat with tenacity & grace, and we're all better for having her out there telling the truth. Here's one of her latest reports on the dangers of QAnon.https://t.co/PjRFAKpQPP pic.twitter.com/Qwc21VwqZa — 11th Hour (@11thHour) October 22, 2020

.@BrandyZadrozny is a diligent reporter and total pro https://t.co/Hj2IEsoKyH — John Hendrickson (@JohnGHendy) October 22, 2020

Follow @BrandyZadrozny. Not only a great reporter, but one of the absolute kindest, most ethical people I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with. I know folks sometimes gag at reporters “circling the wagons” and shit, but w/ Brandy, it must be said. https://t.co/YlU0W1dPAD — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) October 22, 2020

Couldn't agree with Ben more here. @BrandyZadrozny is a great reporter, and I can't wait to read the story she's working on that has Tucker Carlson so afraid that he has to smear her. https://t.co/EiMKxcCjCD — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 22, 2020

This is gross. @BrandyZadrozny is a phenomenal, meticulous reporter. To smear and target her for harassment on national television for…using public records (part of our work as journalists) is something else. https://t.co/YN9zEj1Ylc — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) October 22, 2020

This is not a controversy where both sides have a point; @BrandyZadrozny is a great journalist and a woman of enormous personal integrity and Tucker Carlson looks like he became aggressively constipated after compulsively eating the minutes of John Birch Society meetings — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) October 22, 2020

Tucker Carlson is devoting a segment to attacking @BrandyZadrozny, one of the best investigative reporters. She wrote a chapter for the new Verification Handbook about researching people and social media accounts. Now that’s being used to attack her with disgusting lies. — Craig Silverman (@CraigSilverman) October 22, 2020

This is disgusting. .@BrandyZadrozny is an incredible reporter who does nothing but service journalism. https://t.co/EZ5S1WvBXV — Jackie Kucinich (@JFKucinich) October 22, 2020

i don't know brandy zadrozny at all but she's a fantastic reporter who publishes legitimately important stuff. i do know tucker carlson and i'm more embarrassed about that every day — my pal andy (@andylevy) October 22, 2020

.@BrandyZadrozny is a remarkable journalist whose work I’ve long admired. She certainly shouldn’t be getting harassment from cable news hosts – but being a dope reporter comes with haters. Can’t wait for her next piece — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) October 22, 2020

