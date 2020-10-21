comScore
NBC News, Colleagues Defend Reporter After Tucker Carlson Segment Attacking Her Work

By Josh FeldmanOct 21st, 2020, 11:00 pm

On Wednesday night, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson did a segment going after the work of NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny, saying, “Her job is personally seeking out and identifying information about anonymous Trump supporters online.”

He brought on Darren Beattie from Revolver News, who accused Zadrozny of “doing everything she can to unearth anonymous Trump supporters basically so she can ruin their lives.”

“Why would NBC News be doing something like this?” Carlson asked.

Beattie said journalists like her are trying to “crush the rebellion of the American people against their corrupt ruling class associated with the victory of Donald Trump.”

After the segment aired, a number of other journalists — including some NBC News colleagues — came to her defense. NBC News PR tweeted a statement defending Zadrozny and saying, “Brandy is an incredible and meticulous reporter. We’re proud to call her our colleague.”

NBC colleague Ben Collins called out Carlson over the “disgraceful” segment and said that Beattie “spent the day tweeting retributively” after she emailed him for a story she was doing about his site:

After Collins’ tweets, other colleagues and media figures spoke up to defend Zadrozny’s work:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

