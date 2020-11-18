NBC News HOT TAKE: Watergate Lawyer Says Biden Should Pardon Trump — And Democrats Should Like It!

comScore

By Tommy ChristopherNov 18th, 2020, 2:52 pm

Watergate-era House Judiciary Committee counsel Michael Conway has penned the hottest of takes for NBC News THINK, arguing that President-elect Joe Biden should pardon President Donald Trump — and Democrats should welcome it.

The column — entitled “Why Biden should pardon Trump — and we Democrats should want him to” — is literally featured in the “HOT TAKE” section of the site, which is either a big self-aware move or a monumental failure to keep up with derisive internet lingo.

The argument is, essentially, that a. Trump accepting a pardon would be an admission of guilt; b. Trump could still be prosecuted for state and local crimes; c. such a pardon would insulate Biden from the ugly whiff of political vendetta; and d. It would be a healing gesture that would mollify the 72 million or so people who voted for Trump “despite his misconduct (or the election results).”

The suggestion hasn’t gone over well with blue-check Twitter.

Conway actually did note Biden’s previous promise not to pardon Trump, but reasons that “Biden’s pledge was made before the closeness of our election revealed how many Americans wanted Trump to remain in office despite his misconduct (or the election results). Clearly, a Biden administration investigation, let alone the prosecution, of Trump could well make the former president even more of a martyr to his millions of followers, fuel a further escalation of the existing partisan divisions and even lead to civil unrest.”

That argument, however, also sounds a lot like a reward for any leader with a fanatical following that might just tip over into violence if displeased. Tomato, tomahto.

Mehdi Hasan and Kevin Kruse humored Conway at great length on Tuesday night’s edition of Hasan’s eponymous Peacock show, which you can watch above via Peacock.

