NBC Reporter Confirms Mourner From Robert Trump’s White House Funeral Punched Waiter Over Covid Restrictions

NBC News White House Correspondent Geoff Bennett reported that a guest from Robert Trump’s funeral punched a waiter at DC’s Fig & Olive over the restaurant’s coronavirus restrictions.

President Donald Trump held a funeral at the White House for his late brother on Friday, and according to Bennett, a group of mourners went to the restaurant afterwards, and became irate when they were told that capacity restrictions prevented it from accommodating the party.

Bennett confirmed an account he’d already heard by calling the restaurant, and posted the results on Twitter. He wrote:

NEWS: I got a tip that someone in town for Robert Trump’s White House funeral punched a server tonight at D.C.’s Fig & Olive restaurant. I called and an employee there confirmed it: “Somebody blindsided one of my servers. Clocked him right in the nose.” I’m told some in the group were still carrying funeral programs. The “unruly” group lashed out when the restaurant couldn’t accommodate their large party. Employee: “It’s a pandemic, doing the best we can. Totally uncalled for.” Employee says no “high-profile” Trump was involved. The employee says he believes the server’s nose is broken.

I asked if police were involved. Employee says they have security at City Center and he thought they were handling it with DC police. But neither security nor police did anything. Employee: “My server’s nose is crooked. Pretty sure the guy broke it. They didn’t apologize. Just said, ‘You don’t know how to speak to people.'”

Bennett’s reporting got some attention on Twitter.

Guys. Thread. This is the last time we should have an organized crime moron for president of the United States. I’m totally serious. 🙃 https://t.co/NjbhiPNEk3 — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) August 22, 2020

Can’t wait till the camera footage comes out https://t.co/pyBlPG51Ld — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) August 22, 2020

Trump guest breaks nose of a waiter for refusing to violate social distancing rules, doesn’t apologize, doesn’t get arrested. https://t.co/RqxtRC9xmI — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) August 22, 2020

I know we all grieve in different ways but…OMG. https://t.co/OChXp6et5U — Matthew Cooper (@mattizcoop) August 22, 2020

Good God. Just the worst people imaginable. https://t.co/mEVv6btlfu — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) August 22, 2020

Seriously, who gets in a fight after a funeral? https://t.co/1EWDuwSQ2u — Nicholas McClelland (@ObiWanKanBogey) August 22, 2020

There was even a Fig & Olive truther.

this thread doesn’t make sense…why wouldn’t the server involve the police? https://t.co/1NLruw1wWT — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 22, 2020

The restaurant is about six blocks away from The White House.

