Nebraska State Senator John McCollister is getting national attention after posting a Twitter thread calling out the Republican party for “enabling White Supremacy in our country.” McCollister is himself a member of the Republican party, but made clear that “When the history books are written, I refuse to be someone who said nothing.”

As a “lifelong Republican, McCollister clarified that it pained him to say something that appears to be politically inexpedient for him, and before saying that clear that “he Republican Party is COMPLICIT to obvious racist and immoral activity inside our party.” He then added that “of course” he was not “suggesting that all Republicans are white supremacists nor am I saying that the average Republican is even racist.”

Before finishing with a comparison to President Abraham Lincoln, McCollister added “The time is now for us Republicans to be honest with what is happening inside our party. We are better than this and I implore my Republican colleagues to stand up and do the right thing.”

Read the entire Twitter thread embedded below:

The Republican Party is enabling white supremacy in our country. As a lifelong Republican, it pains me to say this, but it’s the truth. I of course am not suggesting that all Republicans are white supremacists nor am I saying that the average Republican is even racist. — Senator McCollister (@SenMcCollister) August 5, 2019

What I am saying though is that the Republican Party is COMPLICIT to obvious racist and immoral activity inside our party. — Senator McCollister (@SenMcCollister) August 5, 2019

We have a Republican president who continually stokes racist fears in his base. He calls certain countries “sh*tholes,” tells women of color to “go back” to where they came from and lies more than he tells the truth. — Senator McCollister (@SenMcCollister) August 5, 2019

We have Republican senators and representatives who look the other way and say nothing for fear that it will negatively affect their elections. No more. When the history books are written, I refuse to be someone who said nothing. — Senator McCollister (@SenMcCollister) August 5, 2019

The time is now for us Republicans to be honest with what is happening inside our party. We are better than this and I implore my Republican colleagues to stand up and do the right thing. — Senator McCollister (@SenMcCollister) August 5, 2019

We all like to cite Abraham Lincoln’s Republican lineage when it is politically expedient but NOW is the time to ACT like Lincoln and take a stand. pic.twitter.com/Yk32capM4C — Senator McCollister (@SenMcCollister) August 5, 2019

