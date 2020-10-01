First Lady Melania Trump, in newly revealed audio for her former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, reveled in the media uproar after she wore a designer jacket with the words “I Don’t Care, Do U” on the back, saying liberals “deserved” it.

Wolkoff, who is now estranged from Trump, has written a tell-all about her time working the the First Lady. She appeared on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 with numerous audio clips of conversations she had with President Donald Trump’s wife. In another clip, the First Lady dismissed her role in decorating the White House for the Christmas holiday, using profanity in a blunt confession: “Who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff?”

Months after the June 2018 event that had sparked widespread outrage, the First Lady had suggested in an ABC News interview that she wore the jacket in a fit of pique over the “left-wing media.” But in Wolkoff’s private audio clip from amid the fallout, Trump was even more unapologetic about her sartorial choice, and made clear it was a premeditated move along the lines of the favored conservative tactic of “owning the libs.”

Cooper brought up the jacket incident and then played the clip of Wolkoff and Trump discussing it.

“So what prompted you to want to buy that jacket?” Wolkoff said, laughing.

“I’m driving liberals crazy. That’s for sure,” Melania Trump said, clearly pleased with the uproar she cause “And that, you know, that’s — and they deserve it. You understand? Everybody is like oh, my god this is the worst. This is the worst. After, I mean come on, they are crazy. Okay?”

