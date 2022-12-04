NEW: Biden White House Slams Trump For Rant Demanding Termination United States Constitution

A spokesman for President Joe Biden slammed former President Donald Trump over his rant demanding the suspension of the U.S. Constitution over the 2020 election.

In a series of social media posts, Trump reacted to Elon Musk’s much-hyped information dump on the handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story by, among other things, calling for the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution:

So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great “Founders” did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!

Following that post, White House rapid response director Andrew Bates slammed Trump in a statement:

The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country. The Constitution brings the American people together —regardless of party — and elected leaders swear to uphold it. It’s the ultimate monument to all of the Americans who have given their lives to defeat self-serving despots that abused their power and trampled on fundamental rights. Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned. You cannot only love America when you win.

The reason for Trump’s upset began late Friday afternoon when Twitter CEO Musk announced he would be revealing “what really happened” when the story about Hunter Biden‘s laptop was banned on the social media app, and the New York Post Twitter account was suspended over the story.

After hours of delay, Musk retweeted a thread by Matt Taibbi that was eagerly glommed by some, but panned by many others as an overhyped and misleading packaging of cherry-picked internal documents that did not amount to much upon further scrutiny.

While Trump and many conservatives were excited by the revelations, others were of the same mind as Mediaite founder Dan Abrams, who told Colby Hall that “It is stunning that with access to all the internal e-mails at Twitter that they don’t have a single smoking gun that implicates a government leader or even any campaign in wrongdoing. Even before Musk’s characterization of what was there, I expected there would be something more damning. . . from someone relevant.”

