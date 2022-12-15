‘New Boss, Same as the Old Boss’: Liberals and Conservatives Demand Answers After Twitter Suspends Reporters

A bipartisan coalition of high-profile Twitter users demanded answers Thursday after numerous reporters were suddenly banned by the platform without explanation.

Beginning early Thursday evening, independent reporter Aaron Rupar’s account was suspended by Elon Musk’s platform. CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, Drew Harwell of the Washington Post, and Ryan Mac of the New York Times were also kicked off Twitter – as was commentator Keith Olbermann.

The social media platform Mastodon was also axed. The number of accounts banished continues to climb.

“I have absolutely no information at all,” Rupar told Mediaite of his sudden ban. “All it says is that my account is suspended. I haven’t been given a reason, explanation, or been looped in about any possible duration.”

There is speculation but few answers as to why the bans occurred in such quick succession. It is possible these accounts were purged after Musk ruled Wednesday that sharing the location of his private jet violated the platform’s terms of service.

But Musk previously called himself a free speech absolutist. No answers are readily available and Musk has thus far remained quiet throughout the purge.

In any event, the bans have accomplished the rare feat of uniting conservatives and liberals against censorship:

New boss, same as the old boss. https://t.co/CPtJfxijkx — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 16, 2022

Hoping for some kind of explanation here @elonmusk — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 16, 2022

It is inexcusable for Twitter to ban journalists including my colleagues, and we all should sincerely rethink our presence here — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) December 16, 2022

The Intercept’s Micah Lee how now been suspended for tweeting about Musk’s suspension of Mastodon and ElonJet. pic.twitter.com/9ZfTEqp18l — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) December 16, 2022

Unless Aaron Rupar was caught doxxing, I don’t agree with his permanent suspension https://t.co/EzJ6Hi2mSg — Birthday Pillow Poso🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 16, 2022

Reporters who cover Twitter at the NYT, CNN and WaPo, along with a few others, have seen their accounts on Twitter suspended tonight. Appears to be either a purge of tech journos who report on Musk, or a gambit by Musk to create buzz. or both — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 16, 2022

Ok, I could be like the radical left has been the past few years towards us about people getting suspended and cheer, but I honestly want to know why Aaron Rupar got suspended. I believe in free speech, even for people I disagree with. If they broke the rules, then see ya.✌🏽 — Kambree (@KamVTV) December 16, 2022

All these leftist fake journalists are garbage, but there had better be a good reason for these permanent suspensions. I want a free for all. Not a safe space. — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) December 16, 2022

Okay WTF is going on. https://t.co/GWAYGnTb51 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 16, 2022

In my opinion Aaron Rupar is one of the biggest lying no-character sources of mis/disinformation on the internet. But I haven’t seen a compelling case for his suspension from Twitter. — Will Cain (@willcain) December 16, 2022

if you start banning accounts willy nilly regardless of how much they suck without transparency, then you’ve become the very thing you swore against. we need answers, @elonmusk. https://t.co/if08j1RxVd — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 16, 2022

It appears Twitter has banned the accounts of Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) and Washington Post reporter @drewharwell. Unclear why, but this seems to be the final tweet from Harwell. pic.twitter.com/i8cblDuhDQ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 16, 2022

The Great Purge of Critics begins. pic.twitter.com/Nyu09PsOhl — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) December 16, 2022

