‘New Boss, Same as the Old Boss’: Liberals and Conservatives Demand Answers After Twitter Suspends Reporters
A bipartisan coalition of high-profile Twitter users demanded answers Thursday after numerous reporters were suddenly banned by the platform without explanation.
Beginning early Thursday evening, independent reporter Aaron Rupar’s account was suspended by Elon Musk’s platform. CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, Drew Harwell of the Washington Post, and Ryan Mac of the New York Times were also kicked off Twitter – as was commentator Keith Olbermann.
The social media platform Mastodon was also axed. The number of accounts banished continues to climb.
“I have absolutely no information at all,” Rupar told Mediaite of his sudden ban. “All it says is that my account is suspended. I haven’t been given a reason, explanation, or been looped in about any possible duration.”
There is speculation but few answers as to why the bans occurred in such quick succession. It is possible these accounts were purged after Musk ruled Wednesday that sharing the location of his private jet violated the platform’s terms of service.
But Musk previously called himself a free speech absolutist. No answers are readily available and Musk has thus far remained quiet throughout the purge.
In any event, the bans have accomplished the rare feat of uniting conservatives and liberals against censorship:
