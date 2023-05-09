New Fox Leak Shows Tucker Carlson Trashing Liberals at Network: ‘You Shouldn’t Work Here’

A new leaked video of Tucker Carlson showed the ex-Fox News host complaining about liberals at the network and arguing that former network leader Roger Ailes would not have allowed for such employees.

Since the top-rated prime time host was suddenly fired by the network last month, reporting has focused on how his off-air behavior contributed to his ouster.

Meanwhile, the liberal watchdog group Media Matters has published a steady trickle of leaked videos showing Carlson making candid comments while on the set of his former show. Those remarks include him ripping his Fox’s streaming service, making crass comments about women, as well as various other attention-grabbing remarks.

Fox News has tried to put an end to this drip-drip-drip, sending Media Matters a cease and desist letter demanding they stop publishing what the network calls proprietary material. Despite that threat, Media Matters released a new video on Tuesday, this one showing Carlson talking with his executive producer, Justin Wells, who was also fired last month.

The video shows Carlson recalling a conversation he had with a Fox colleague regarding an apparent leak at the network. This led to Carlson commenting that “she’s got a lot of liberals working over there.”

And, you know, they see this as war, and we’re the main force on the other side. And like, that’s crazy. If you’ve got pronouns in your Twitter bio, you shouldn’t work here, because we can’t trust you because you’re on the other side. And she goes, “Well, who?” And I said, “I’m not going to name names because I don’t know who did it. And I’m definitely not going to cast aspersions on someone unfairly.” Just because you’re liberal doesn’t mean you did this. It does mean you shouldn’t work here.

Carlson concluded: “Roger would never put up with this sh*t. Why would you do that?” He moved on by complaining about “that horrible guy” who worked with Jeanine Pirro, and was described by Carlson as a “screaming left-wing lunatic.”

“Why does he work here?” Carlson asked. “He totally dicked over his anchor, and then we expect he’s not going to dick over the network?”

Media Matters suggested that Carlson could have been talking about Jerry Andrews, an executive producer of Justice with Jeanine who privately complained the eponymous host was pushing false claims about the 2020 election. Fox News just paid Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million to settle the company’s defamation lawsuit against the network for amplifying what they knew to be false claims about Dominion.

