NEW POLL: Biden and VP Kamala Harris Both Beat Trump – And Biden Beats DeSantis Worse

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both beat former President Donald Trump in a new poll — and Biden beats Florida Governor Ron DeSantis worse than he beats Trump.

Last week, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield pushed back when asked about a negative CNN poll result by pointing out that President Biden still beat Trump head-to-head.

In that CNN/SSRS poll, Democratic-leaning voters were asked “Who do you think the Democratic Party should nominate as the party’s candidate for president in 2024?”

Twenty-five percent said “Nominate Biden in 2024,” while 75 percent responded “Nominate a different candidate in 2024.”

This week, a new Yahoo! News/YouGov poll that shows a Democratic advantage in a close race no matter who the nominee is.

Head-to-head, Biden beats Trump by two points, 41 percent to 39 percent. And despite heavy buzz for DeSantis, Biden beats the Florida governor by an even wider margin in this poll, 40% to 36%.

The survey did not include a head-to-head between VP Harris and DeSantis, but the veep does beat Trump by a point, 42 percent to 41 percent.

But as Yahoo News West Coast Correspondent Andrew Romano notes, voters have a rather fatalistic view of the Trump/Biden matchup:

In a striking expression of the profound pessimism and polarization currently afflicting U.S. politics — as well as a growing aversion to both parties’ presidential front-runners — a plurality of registered voters now say it would be “the worst thing that could happen” if either President Biden (39%) or former President Donald Trump (41%) were to win the White House again in 2024, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. Only about half as many voters say a second Trump term would be “the best thing that could happen” (22%). A mere 8% say the same about a second Biden term. Respondents were also given a chance to say that either president’s reelection would be “mostly bad,” “mostly good,” “a mix of good and bad” or “I’m not sure.” More chose “the worst thing that could happen” than any other option.

One interesting note from the crosstabs: VP Harris did slightly better against Trump with Fox News viewers (16%) than President Biden (13%).

