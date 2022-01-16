Half of Americans are “frustrated” with Joe Biden’s presidency, according to a new survey.

A CBS News poll released Sunday finds that 50 percent of Americans are “frustrated” with Biden’s tenure in the Oval Office today. The survey also found that 49 percent are “disappointed” and 40 percent are “nervous” after Biden’s first year in office.

The survey measured Biden’s current approval rating at 44 percent, which is actually somewhat higher than the current average of 42.5 percent, as calculated by FiveThirtyEight. With the exception of former President Donald Trump who clocked in at 40.2 percent approval at this point in his term, according to FiveThirtyEight, Biden’s approval is lower than that of any president at the one-year mark going back to Harry Truman.

One of the major reasons, according to the CBS survey, is the economy. A whopping 62 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy — with 58 percent saying that he’s not focused enough on it, and 65 percent responding that he has not focused enough on inflation.

Biden’s approval rating for his handling of the pandemic is also underwater for the first time, according to CBS. A total of 49 percent of respondents approve of the president’s handling of Covid-19.

