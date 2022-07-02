NEW POLL: Whopping 68% of Fox News Viewers Blame Jan. 6 on ‘Left-Wing Protesters Trying To Make Trump Look Bad’

By Tommy ChristopherJul 2nd, 2022, 10:58 am
 
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington D.C on January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images

A whopping 68% of Fox News viewers blame the Jan. 6 attack on “Left-wing protesters trying to make Trump look bad,” the most of any viewership group by almost double.

Respondents to a new Yahoo! News/YouGov poll, were asked “How much are each of the following to blame for the January 6 attack on the Capitol?”

Among all respondents, the least-popular response was “Left wing protesters trying to make Trump look bad” with 43 percent saying they were to blame either “a great deal” or “some” for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

But in extended crosstabs for that poll, 68% of Fox News viewers said that “Left wing protesters trying to make Trump look bad” were to blame either “a great deal” or “some” for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

That’s more than double the 32% of CNN viewers and 25% of MSNBC viewers who say left-wing protesters were to blame either “a great deal” or “some” for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. 37% of respondents who “don’t watch” any of the networks said the same.

Fox viewers were also least likely to say that then-President Donald Trump “is most to blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol?”, while MSNBC viewers were most likely to say so. Trump was also the top pick for most blame among all respondents.

Yahoo - YouGov jan 6 poll

Yahoo’s Andrew Romano writes that differences in cable news viewership color perceptions of the hearings drastically:

Only half of Americans (50%) report watching the hearings live or catching news coverage later, roughly the same percentage that paid attention to the committee’s first prime-time hearing earlier this month. And more Biden voters (78%) continue to watch either live or later than Trump voters (35%).

As a result, public opinion on questions such as whether Trump “pressured the U.S. Department of Justice to declare that the 2020 election was ‘illegal’ and ‘corrupt’ — a claim that was first reported last year and corroborated by senior department officials during last Thursday’s hearing — still varies wildly by viewing habits. Clear majorities of MSNBC viewers (82%), CNN viewers (61%) and live-hearing viewers (78%) say they believe it; sizable numbers of Fox News viewers (30%) and Americans who don’t watch cable news (40%) or the hearings (45%) say they’re not sure.

Fox News did not carry the first hearing live, although their newscasters did cover the proceedings on the lower-rated Fox Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: