New York State Supreme Court Dismisses Sexual Assault Suit Against Former ABC News Executive

A New York State Supreme Court judge dismissed on Wednesday a sexual assault suit against former ABC News executive producer Michael Corn.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the news on Wednesday.

Kirstyn Crawford, a former ABC News staffer and the plaintiff, filed the lawsuit claiming Corn “allegedly forcibly touched and kissed [her] during an Uber trip back to their hotel after a party the night before the [Oscars],” reported the Times, citing the 2021 lawsuit.

Additionally, according to the publication, “Crawford also claimed that Corn withheld a raise and promotion and described various situations where he created a hostile work environment in retaliation for rebuffing his alleged sexual advances.”

“The judge ruled that the incidents cited by Ms. Crawford didn’t measure up to sexual harassment or fostering a hostile work environment,” reported The Wall Street Journal’s Joe Flint. “The judge said that some of Mr. Corn’s alleged remarks, ‘while boorish, ill-advised, and inappropriate, do not create a hostile work environment, much less a continuing violation.’”

Corn served as executive producer and Crawford as a producer for Good Morning America.

“We are very grateful the court recognized the total lack of merit to the allegations brought against Mr. Corn,” Corn’s attorney, Meredith Cavallaro, told the Times.

Corn and Crawford’s attorney, Milt Williams, declined to comment to the outlet.

Corn is currently the president of News at NewsNation.

