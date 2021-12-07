Newsmax Host Greg Kelly Blurts Out Baseless Claim That Kamala Harris Might Be a Drug or Alcohol Addict

Newsmax host Greg Kelly blurted out the baseless claim that Vice President Kamala Harris “might have” an alcohol or drug abuse problem, and insisted that “high-level sources” have told him this.

On Monday night’s edition of Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports, Kelly hosted guest Seamus Bruner of the Steve Bannon-founded Government Accountability Institute to discuss one in a raft of recent negative reports on the VP’s office.

Kelly opened by asking Bruner “Does she have a drug or alcohol problem?”, which the guest studiously and deftly sidestepped by responding “Well, she has an authenticity problem that is for sure.”

After Bruner completed his response, Kelly elaborated on his earlier claim.

“Well, I don’t mean to make light, because substance abuse is a real thing,” Kelly said, “And if she does have a problem — and I have heard through high-level sources that she might have a problem — and if she does, I hope she gets help.”

This isn’t the first time that Mr. Kelly — who is not a reporter — has made that out-of-left-field accusation, but the introduction of alleged “high-level sources” is a new wrinkle.

In November, Kelly seized upon a concocted controversy over the veep’s pronunciation of the word “the” to make the same claim, with a more nebulous citation.

“She needs help. She needs help. I’m not kidding,” Kelly told viewers.

“Kamala Harris, the vice president of the United States, somebody close to her has to help her. She obviously has, I think she has a drug or alcohol problem. I think! I think, and I’ve actually been hearing some, some things you tell me, is this normal behavior?” Kelly said.

He then played a clip of Harris pronouncing the word “the” as “thee” for emphasis, and reiterated his claim following the clip.

“There’s something very strange about this person. If she is suffering from addiction, I hope genuinely she gets help,” Kelly said.

Watch above via Newsmax.

