Fox News’ Sean Duffy Lashes Out at ‘Idiot’ Kamala Harris in Vicious Rant Against VP

Former Congressman and Fox News contributor Sean Duffy went off on Vice President Kamala Harris over what he claimed was an awkward attempt at a French accent during a diplomatic visit to a Parisian lab.

The ugly moment came at the end of the former Real World cast member’s appearance on Fox & Friends Thursday morning, during which co-host Steve Doocy asked him to opine on a clip of Harris referring to “The Plan” with an emphasis that sounded French to them.

“Sean, before did you go, you mentioned Kamala Harris. What do you think the fact that it sounded like she had a French accent yesterday?” Doocy asked.

“She is out of control,” Duffy replied with relish. “This was supposed to be the rehabilitation tour, and she goes in and talks about ‘the plan’ with an accent. Does she not know how stupid she looks? Right? And that she’s not going to get ruthlessly mocked for being such an idiot? We all know don’t pretend to have an accent when you don’t.”

After Duffy gleefully attacked Harris, Fox & Friends aired the clip of her alleged accent, after which they all joined in to ridicule the VP. (Side note – why do they hate America?)

So Duffy feels okay calling the sitting U.S. vice president an “idiot” because she said two words in a different and perhaps awkward way?

This would be like calling a cable news pundit an “asshole” because he’s putting his political animus ahead of civility — OR, like calling Duffy a “hypocrite” since his insults belie the Christian virtue that he and Ainsley Earhardt often signal to viewers of Fox & Friends.

But no one is doing that here, because that would be unnecessarily mean and break a basic social contract that is the core of our social fabric.

Watch via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.