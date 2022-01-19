James Rosen from the far-right network Newsmax asked President Joe Biden a “delicate” question during his first presser of 2022 on Wednesday.

“Thank you very much for this honor,” Rosen began.

“I’d like to raise a delicate subject, but with the utmost respect for life accomplishments and the office you hold,” he continued.

“A poll released this morning by Politico Morning Consult found 49% of registered voters disagreeing with the statement, ‘Joe Biden is mentally fit.’” Biden scoffed as Rosen continued. “Not even a majority of Democrats who responded strongly affirmed that statement.”

“Well, you’ll make the judgment whether they’re correct,” Biden interjected.

“So the question I have for you if you’d let me finish, is why do you suppose such large segments of the American electorate have come to harbor such profound concerns about your cognitive fitness?” Rosen concluded.

“I have no idea,” was all Biden said before moving on to the next reporter.

Watch above via MSNBC

