‘No Sh*t!’ Blue-Check Twitter Erupts Over Jorge Ramos Op-Ed Declaring ‘We Journalists Should Have Been Tougher’ on Trump

By Tommy ChristopherDec 5th, 2020, 8:40 am

Media figures and other prominent Twitter users unloaded over a Jorge Ramos op-ed in which the veteran newsman wrote “We journalists should have been tougher on Mr. Trump, questioning his every lie and insult.”

In the op-ed, entitled “What I Learned From My Brush With Trump,” Ramos calls out fellow journalists for failing to stand with him against Trump’s racism and xenophobia, but Twitter users keyed in on a quote from the article that was tweeted by The New York Times.

The flood of reactions had a pretty consistent theme.

As Ramos pointed out in his op-ed, he was ejected from a Trump press conference for being too tough on Trump. The NY Times’ choice to frame the article as a mea culpa may have contributed to the reactions.

Watch Ramos’ ejection above via CNN.

