‘No Sh*t!’ Blue-Check Twitter Erupts Over Jorge Ramos Op-Ed Declaring ‘We Journalists Should Have Been Tougher’ on Trump

Media figures and other prominent Twitter users unloaded over a Jorge Ramos op-ed in which the veteran newsman wrote “We journalists should have been tougher on Mr. Trump, questioning his every lie and insult.”

In the op-ed, entitled “What I Learned From My Brush With Trump,” Ramos calls out fellow journalists for failing to stand with him against Trump’s racism and xenophobia, but Twitter users keyed in on a quote from the article that was tweeted by The New York Times.

“We journalists should have been tougher on Mr. Trump, questioning his every lie and insult,” writes @jorgeramosnews. “We should not have let him get away with his racism and xenophobia.” https://t.co/51ft4lzyXl — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) December 4, 2020

The flood of reactions had a pretty consistent theme.

press mea culpas— as Trump leaves WH I can’t stop laughing https://t.co/wchBRsDrza — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) December 5, 2020

Um … yeah. https://t.co/TCGAuKXncU — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) December 5, 2020

It’s a little late now, with the country in ruins. https://t.co/Eepi9wwtFb — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 5, 2020

Congrats on figuring that shit out just in time https://t.co/NRvVsdpXn8 — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) December 5, 2020

It’s so clear how many people dragging Jorge Ramos right now have not only not read the piece, but also forgotten Trump’s bodyguard physically removed him from a press conference in 2015 for asking questions. https://t.co/0EiiSOyK9B — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) December 5, 2020

womp womp I'll sure you guys will find new and exciting way to fuck up the country while earning six figure salaries https://t.co/gHU7CChc2E — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) December 5, 2020

Uhhh…some of us took this lesson away from Ramos’ “brush with Trump” when it happened DURING THE 2016 CAMPAIGN. I suspect Ramos did too. So why, exactly, does he find it useful to pretend that “we” monolithically did not? https://t.co/v8TbKKCCnO — Dara Lind (@DLind) December 5, 2020

As Ramos pointed out in his op-ed, he was ejected from a Trump press conference for being too tough on Trump. The NY Times’ choice to frame the article as a mea culpa may have contributed to the reactions.

Watch Ramos’ ejection above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]