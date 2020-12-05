‘No Sh*t!’ Blue-Check Twitter Erupts Over Jorge Ramos Op-Ed Declaring ‘We Journalists Should Have Been Tougher’ on Trump
Media figures and other prominent Twitter users unloaded over a Jorge Ramos op-ed in which the veteran newsman wrote “We journalists should have been tougher on Mr. Trump, questioning his every lie and insult.”
In the op-ed, entitled “What I Learned From My Brush With Trump,” Ramos calls out fellow journalists for failing to stand with him against Trump’s racism and xenophobia, but Twitter users keyed in on a quote from the article that was tweeted by The New York Times.
“We journalists should have been tougher on Mr. Trump, questioning his every lie and insult,” writes @jorgeramosnews. “We should not have let him get away with his racism and xenophobia.” https://t.co/51ft4lzyXl
— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) December 4, 2020
The flood of reactions had a pretty consistent theme.
press mea culpas— as Trump leaves WH
I can’t stop laughing https://t.co/wchBRsDrza
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) December 5, 2020
Um … yeah. https://t.co/TCGAuKXncU
— Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) December 5, 2020
No shit. https://t.co/T4vzvlTig7
— Charles #GetCovered-ba (@charles_gaba) December 5, 2020
It’s a little late now, with the country in ruins. https://t.co/Eepi9wwtFb
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 5, 2020
Congrats on figuring that shit out just in time https://t.co/NRvVsdpXn8
— Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) December 5, 2020
It’s so clear how many people dragging Jorge Ramos right now have not only not read the piece, but also forgotten Trump’s bodyguard physically removed him from a press conference in 2015 for asking questions. https://t.co/0EiiSOyK9B
— Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) December 5, 2020
womp womp I'll sure you guys will find new and exciting way to fuck up the country while earning six figure salaries https://t.co/gHU7CChc2E
— Jason Linkins (@dceiver) December 5, 2020
Uhhh…some of us took this lesson away from Ramos’ “brush with Trump” when it happened DURING THE 2016 CAMPAIGN. I suspect Ramos did too. So why, exactly, does he find it useful to pretend that “we” monolithically did not? https://t.co/v8TbKKCCnO
— Dara Lind (@DLind) December 5, 2020
No shit https://t.co/1SxsB4dquI
— Joan Osborne (@joan_osborne) December 5, 2020
1) No shit?
2) @jorgeramosnews is not guilty of this. https://t.co/0RAsKe96W0
— Hussein Ibish (@Ibishblog) December 5, 2020
As Ramos pointed out in his op-ed, he was ejected from a Trump press conference for being too tough on Trump. The NY Times’ choice to frame the article as a mea culpa may have contributed to the reactions.
Watch Ramos’ ejection above via CNN.
