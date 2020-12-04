Lara Trump continued to cling to false hope and push conspiracy theories to claim on Fox News’ Hannity that President-elect Joe Biden won’t be sworn in to replace he father-in-law in the White House on January 20th.

On the Friday night edition of his eponymous Fox primetime show, host Sean Hannity teed up the interview by quoting a recent tweet from the wife of Eric Trump promoting the latest bogus claim of election fraud by the Trump team, which the Fox host said “raised a ton of questions.”

Trump was referring to a completely misleading video clip being promoted by Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani that alleges a conspiracy where fraudulent ballots were secretly brought in to a Georgia vote counting center via “suitcases.” Any “questions” raised by Giuliani have already been thoroughly answered, as the whole story has been debunked by both local news reporters and the state’s lead elections investigator, who explained that the full, unedited video shows there is “no evidence whatsoever” to back it up.

Nevertheless, Hannity said Lara Trump made a “good point” as she said it’s “so outrageous.”

“The fact that we are here in December and we’re having to point these things out is mind-boggling,” Trump said. Citing other baseless “egregious voter fraud” claims and “the crazy video,” she then spun out an absurd conclusion that “Donald Trump overwhelmingly wins the state of Georgia.”

“But we’ve seen this all across the country and we continue to point out the fraud,” Trump said, conveniently leaving out the fact that dozens of Trump campaign lawsuits alleging this so-called election fraud have been shot down or tossed out of court due to the absence of any real proof. Time and again, the “smoking gun” claims loudly touted by Giuliani and other Trump surrogates on friendly platforms fall apart under legal scrutiny.

“Look, we’re fighting to the end and I want to make it clear to the American people, this is not over,” Trump insisted, unabashedly misleading Hannity’s viewers. “Don’t for a second think that Joe Biden is going to be sworn in on January 20th.”

“Everything also is so difficult,” Hannity replied. “Now, I know the president is going down to Georgia and, by the way, I’m glad he’s going. We all know — it’s obviously about the whole country, Georgia holds the fate of the Republic right now in their hands.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

