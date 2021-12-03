‘No You-Know-What, Sherlock!’ Jen Psaki on Americans Caring More About Economy, Covid, Than ‘Social Issues’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki almost said a swear when MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski asked about polling suggesting Americans care more about the economy and Covid than they do about “social issues.”

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Psaki took questions from the entire panel on a range of topics. Brzezinski asked about what she called “polling” — but were actually focus groups of Virginia voters — on voter priorities.

Brzezinski said the data showed “Democrats are losing really badly on economic issues, and that a lot of Americans care more about economic issues versus social issues and of course, their health.”

“How do you respond? How do you think the White House can do better?” Brzezinski asked.

“No you-know-what Sherlock! Of course they do!” Psaki cracked.

Psaki added that “The American people care about COVID, getting it under control, and they care about the economy. As a Virginia woman in the suburbs who has neighbors who are Democrats, Republicans, independents, I can tell you that’s what they care the most about.”

On what the White House can do, Psaki said “we have an opportunity to do now is be quite bold about the choice that people across the country have.”

“Yes, we recognize prices are up. That’s a problem. We recognize we’re still fighting the pandemic,” Psaki conceded, and laid out the choice as she sees it:

Who has a plan to do it? Are you going to be the Republicans, who are going to scream It’s a problem from a bullhorn, or are you going to be a Democrat and say, Look, we just passed this infrastructure bill. We want to get Build Back Better done, which, by the way, will lower costs for child care, for elder care, for health care. We have a great agenda to run on every election as a choice. And yes, we should continue and keep making that choice about core issues that impact people in their homes.

Watch above via MSNBC.

