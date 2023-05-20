‘Not In The Least!’ Clyburn Pushes Back When CNN’s Chris Wallace Asks ‘Wouldn’t Democrats Be Better Off’ Ditching Biden

Assistant House Democratic Leader Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina pushed back when CNN anchor Chris Wallace asked if Democrats would be “better off” dumping President Joe Biden in favor of another nominee.

WALLACE: But the Washington Post has a recent poll out that shows that Joe Biden is in serious trouble as he seeks reelection in 2024. Let me put some of this on the screen. Does Mr. Biden have the mental sharpness to serve effectively as president 32% said, yes, 63% No. And when Democrats were asked who they want the party to nominate in 2024 36% said Biden, while 58% said someone else. Congressman, wouldn’t Democrats be better off picking another person as their nominee next year?

REP. CLYBURN: Well, I don’t think so. When you go into a general election, it’s gonna be Democrats against Republicans. What’s the Democratic agenda? What’s the democratic vision for the future? And what’s the Republican agenda and vision for the for the future? And then you look at the candidates, and you compare your candidate against their candidate. That is when it comes to fruition.

WALLACE: But, let’s take a look at these recent horse race polls candidate versus candidate, Washington Post, Trump plus six, the Wall Street Journal, Biden plus three. For all of Trump’s baggage and, he’s got a lot, this race is essentially even. I mean, isn’t there a real risk? Don’t Democrats risk, that if you nominate Joe Biden with all the concerns, particularly about his age and his competence over the next six years that the country has…There’s a real chance that the country ends up with President Trump again.

REP. CLYBURN: I don’t think so, not in the least. And I’ve seen the horse races and when you put Biden up against Trump, Biden does very well. Now.

WALLACE: Not always, some of the polls….

REP. CLYBURN: Yeah, one poll may say one thing, and one poll will say another. I’ll go over the average of those polls. And Biden is four to eight points in the lead. And that’s before people really get a chance to look in on their performances and their vision and listen to their vision for the future.