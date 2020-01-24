comScore

‘Not True’: GOP Senators Audibly Reacted When Schiff Brought Up ‘Head on a Pike’ Report During Trial

By Josh FeldmanJan 24th, 2020, 9:35 pm

There’s reporting tonight that a comment Congressman Adam Schiff made in his closing arguments during the impeachment trial got a very noticeable reaction from Republican senators in the room.

CBS News reported today that, per a Trump confidant, Republican senators were warned “Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike.”

Schiff invoked this reporting earlier tonight (video above), and said while he doesn’t know if the reporting’s true, “I was struck by the irony.”

As he spoke, there was an unclear response in the chamber that, per multiple reports, was some Republican senators — particularly Susan Collins — saying it was “not true”:

Some Republicans made it clear to reporters afterwards they weren’t happy with Schiff:

