Trump Team Reportedly Threatens Republican Senators: Vote Against Us and ‘Your Head Will Be On a Pike’

With the fight over witnesses just days away in the impeachment trial, President Donald Trump’s team is reportedly warning GOP senators: Cross us at your own peril.

On CBS This Morning Friday, correspondent Nancy Cordes shared reporting from her network which spelled out a harsh threat from the Trump team against Republicans in the upper chamber who defy them.

“A Trump confidant tells CBS News senators have been warned — vote against the president and your head will be on a pike,” Cordes said.

The report comes in advance of the senate fight over witnesses which is expected to take place after Trump’s attorneys make their case before the senate beginning on Saturday. Moderates such as Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) are all widely thought to be fence-sitters in the upcoming battle.

Watch above, via CBS.

