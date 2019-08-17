The left-leaning New York Daily News offered an updated take on one of the paper’s classic headlines to mock President Donald Trump for his recent, apparently serious interest in having the US buy Greenland: “Fjord to Trump: ‘Drop Dead.'”

When the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Trump has been seriously mulling the idea of purchasing the world’s largest island — which is an autonomous region of Denmark and, quite clearly, not for sale — pundits and politicians alike reacted with a collective “Huh?!” So, the notoriously Trump-averse Daily News decided to poke fun at the president’s absurd idea while invoking a headline about another past president the paper didn’t care much for either.

Trump wants to buy Greenland — But Denmark says the island is “not for sale.” https://t.co/CoBUwWJ6Xc A look at Saturday’s front page … pic.twitter.com/POOo6hhjKx — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 17, 2019

Saturday’s Daily News wood is clearly an homage to the newspaper’s all-time-great headline from October 30, 1975, when then-President Gerald Ford refused to pledge federal funds to help New York City out of a dire financial crisis.

And while the modern version is a bit of a stretch, contorting “Ford” into “Fjord,” the same point still very much comes across.

Screengrab, top, via New York Daily News Twitter feed.

Screengrab, below, of October 30, 1975 front page, via New York Daily News archives.

