NYT Reporter Notes Republicans ‘Going Crazy on Twitter’ Over VP Border Remarks — Then Asks Psaki ‘Don’t They Have a Point?’

New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers characterized Republican critics of Vide President Kamala Harris as “going crazy on Twitter” over her remarks about visiting the US/Mexico border — but then asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki “Don’t they have a point?”

As VP Harris’ first foreign trip wound down Tuesday, Republican outrage over her comments about visiting the border — and those same Republicans’ months-long chorus of demanding that she do so — dominated Psaki’s press briefing.

After several questions on the topic, Ms. Rogers chimed in as well, telling Psaki “I just had another on the Vice President visiting the border or not visiting the border. Republicans and conservatives are, you know, going crazy on Twitter, sending pictures…”

“They’re worked up,” Psaki interrupted to agree. “I’ve seen it.”

“…sending videos of her interview with Lester Holt, you know, saying, ‘I’m not…’ — you know, ‘I’ve not been to Europe, either,'” Rogers continued, referencing the vice president’s recent NBC News interview.

Rogers then asked if President Joe Biden thinks there’s “a scenario in which she should visit the border,” and whether “mounting criticism from conservatives” would be a factor in such a scenario.

“I mean, don’t they have a point that if she has this task in front of her, should she not see the — the end cause as well as the root cause of migration?” Rogers said.

Ms. Psaki did not believe they had a point.

“Well, first, as I said to Peter: At some point, she may go to the border. I don’t have any trips to preview for you or predict or a timeline for that,” Psaki said, and after reiterating the VP’s mission, added “I will say, we’re not taking advice from former President Trump or most of the Republicans who are criticizing us on this, given they were all sitting there while we created this problem we walked into, both at the border and with the movement of migration that has been growing over the last year.”

“So, we’re not taking our guidance and advice from them. But if it is constructive and it moves the ball forward for her to visit the border, she certainly may do that,” Psaki said.

