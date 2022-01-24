Official White House Transcript Reflects Biden Called Peter Doocy a ‘Stupid Son of a B*tch’ In Rare Win for Government Accountability

The federal government is a big machine that spends money on wasteful research, engages in moonlight acts of war in far away places and builds roads to literally nowhere. Even worse, the machine lies about much of it.

But the machine got something right on Monday.

On this day, Jan. 24, in the year of our Lord 2022, the machine admitted via a White House transcript that President Joseph Robinette Biden did in fact call Fox News White House correspondent Peter James Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” before those in the East Room and later around the world.

Doocy and Biden shared a moment that will echo throughout history, forevermore. After a photo op, the reporter asked, “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

“No, it’s a great asset,” Biden said with sarcasm, seemingly unaware his microphone was on. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

Biden: What a stupid son of a bitch pic.twitter.com/K8H74Vfv8m — Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2022

Everyone heard it, but the executive branch assured that for all of eternity, we can read it, too.

The White House press shop published a transcript of today’s comments from Biden, which includes the short exchange with Doocy in its entirety — with no edits:

Q Will you send troops to Ukraine, sir Q Why are sending 8,500 troops to Ukraine, possibly? Q Will you take questions on inflation then? Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms? THE PRESIDENT: No, it’s a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch. 5:18 P.M. EST

At 5:18 p.m. ET, or shortly thereafter, someone whose job is to type out the generally mundane utterances of the president and those who speak with him wrote in the words “stupid son of a bitch” on an official government transcript.

That person could have very easily used the shift + star method when refraining from dictating profanity. Instead, that person chose the high road — and it isn’t one to nowhere.

It’s a road to a place where our government is honest with us, finally. It’s a road where every stupid son of a bitch from California to the New York island just might find out that we are still that shining city on a hill.

