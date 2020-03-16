comScore

WATCH: TRUMP SPEAKS AT CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE BRIEFING

Ohio Gov Recommends Postponing In-Person Voting Ahead of Primary: ‘Cannot Conform With CDC Guidelines’

By Josh FeldmanMar 16th, 2020, 3:55 pm

Given CDC recommendations about not gathering in group of 50 or above in the next few weeks, there has been a serious question of what that means for the states that have yet to vote in the Democratic presidential primary.

Given those concerns, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that voting should be extended until June 2nd because in-person voting at this time “cannot conform with CDC guidelines.”

Illinois, Florida, and Arizona also have primaries scheduled for Tuesday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: