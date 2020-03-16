Given CDC recommendations about not gathering in group of 50 or above in the next few weeks, there has been a serious question of what that means for the states that have yet to vote in the Democratic presidential primary.

Given those concerns, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that voting should be extended until June 2nd because in-person voting at this time “cannot conform with CDC guidelines.”

It is my recommendation that we postpone in-person voting until June 2, 2020. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2020

We cannot tell people to stay inside, but also tell them to go out and vote. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2020

I'm making this recommendation because we must also look out for our poll workers. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2020

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine: “We cannot tell people … that they really, really need to stay home and that’s in the best interest of their health, and that the risk is high — and at the same time tell them to go vote.” https://t.co/mETlYDCwLZ pic.twitter.com/LjA5qmcb4H — ABC News (@ABC) March 16, 2020

Illinois, Florida, and Arizona also have primaries scheduled for Tuesday.

