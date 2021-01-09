OUCH! Ted Cruz’ Hometown Paper Demands His Resignation: ‘Your Lies Cost Lives’

The largest newspaper in Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s hometown of Houston has demanded his resignation, exclaiming that his “lies cost lives” during this week’s Capitol insurrection.

The Houston Chronicle editorial board has published an op-ed calling for Cruz to take a walk, and slamming him for leading a group of senators in challenging President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory — the certification of which was the target of rioting supporters of President Donald Trump Wednesday.

Entitled “Resign, Senator Cruz. Your lies cost lives,” the piece is unsparing in its condemnation of Cruz, calling him “A brilliant and frequent advocate before the U.S. Supreme Court,” and noting that he “knew exactly what he was doing, what he was risking and who he was inciting as he stood on the Senate floor Wednesday and passionately fed the farce of election fraud even as a seething crowd of believers was being whipped up by President Trump a short distance away.”

The paper called Cruz out for sending a fundraising appeal during the riots (which the campaign says was automated) and noted his past criticism of Trump, and concluded with a definitive kiss-off:

Serving as a U.S. senator requires working constructively with colleagues to get things done. Not angering them by voting against Hurricane Sandy relief, which jeopardized Congressional support for Texas’ relief after Harvey. Not staging a costly government shutdown to repeal the Affordable Care Act in 2013 that cost the economy billions. Not collecting more enemies than friends in your own party, including the affable former House Speaker John Boehner who famously remarked: “I get along with almost everyone, but I have never worked with a more miserable son of a bitch in my life.” We’re done with the drama. Done with the opportunism. Done with the cynical scheming that has now cost American lives. Resign, Mr. Cruz, and deliver Texas from the shame of calling you our senator.

The paper endorsed Cruz’s Senate bid in 2012, but did not support his 2018 reelection campaign.

