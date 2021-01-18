Parler CEO John Matze Says He’s ‘Confident’ Site Will Return Before February

Parler CEO John Matze said in a weekend interview he is “confident” his website will be back online before February.

“I’m confident that by the end of the month, we’ll be back up,” Matze said in the Sunday interview with Fox News.

His assessment coincided with the reemergence of Parler’s homepage on Saturday. “Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform,” Matze wrote in a message on the page explaining the site’s status. “We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both. We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon.”

Amazon Web Services dropped Parler — which bills itself as an alternative to Twitter that does not censor its users — earlier this month over claims that it had failed to do enough to moderate user content. That announcement came after Apple and Google announced they were removing Parler from their App stores, though Apple CEO Tim Cook said his company would restore Parler’s access if it developed a plan for moderating content.

Parler registered its domain with Washington-based hosting service Epik last week. It also filed suit against Amazon for breach of contract and for allegedly violating the Sherman Antitrust Act by acting in concert with other companies to remove service to Parler.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]