Pelosi Hammered Over Comments Thanking George Floyd ‘For Sacrificing Your Life For Justice’

By Josh FeldmanApr 20th, 2021, 6:52 pm

Speaker Nancy Pelosi stunned a lot of people Tuesday with tone-deaf comments about George Floyd, following Derek Chauvin being found guilty of murder.

Pelosi actually said, “Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice.”

It took very little time for the Speaker to be called out and condemned for that:

Pelosi attempted to clean up her comments with a follow-up tweet amid the torrent of criticism:

