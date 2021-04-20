Speaker Nancy Pelosi stunned a lot of people Tuesday with tone-deaf comments about George Floyd, following Derek Chauvin being found guilty of murder.

Pelosi actually said, “Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice.”

It took very little time for the Speaker to be called out and condemned for that:

thank you George Floyd….for being murdered? https://t.co/DAT9N60Dxh — Astead (@AsteadWesley) April 20, 2021

Nancy Pelosi thanks George Floyd for being murdered pic.twitter.com/na0Fjoj891 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 20, 2021

1) MURDER VICTIMS ARE NOT MARTYRS @SpeakerPelosi 2) YOU’RE NOT SACRIFICING YOUR LIFE WHEN YOUR LIFE IS TAKEN FROM YOU 3) THIS AIN’T NO BBQ COOKOUT KUMBAYAH SITUATION WE WOULDN’T HAVE TO FIGHT IF THERE WASN’T A MURDER IN THE FIRST PLACE. IF THE SYSTEMS WEREN’T MESSED UP https://t.co/druOqON6mK — Raven the Science Maven (@ravenscimaven) April 20, 2021

An absolutely bizarre statement from Nancy Pelosi about a man murdered by law enforcement pic.twitter.com/LEmFYHpWtW — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 20, 2021

No, he didn’t sacrifice his life, his life was taken from him. Imagine thinking this was a good thing to say. https://t.co/a6a34r44si — Shay Stewart Bouley (@blackgirlinmain) April 20, 2021

I love Pelosi, but George Floyd didn’t “sacrifice his life for justice”. He was murdered by Derick Chauvin. Words matter. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) April 20, 2021

“Thank you, bus”

– Nancy Pelosi at the end of Speed — colonel rob fee (@robfee) April 20, 2021

Thank you, murdered person. For without your horrific killing, we would have never known that it’s not okay to kill people for no reason! 🙏 – N. Pelosi, in a nutshell — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) April 20, 2021

He was murdered. My goodness. https://t.co/lk4NiAysf8 — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) April 20, 2021

This is even worse than when they wore kente cloth and kneeled for 8 minutes. He didn’t sacrifice his life for justice, none of this would’ve happened if the cop didn’t murder him https://t.co/Rz85aFEJeh — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) April 20, 2021

Cannot think of another situation where you would thank a murder victim for dying. How do you feel thankfulness for that instead of pain and pity — Jim Malo (@thejimmalo) April 20, 2021

Sacrifice implies that he had a choice. No Black person chooses to die at the hands of the police. We are stolen from our families and communities. https://t.co/cA3TT2jytb — Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc🦎 (@Afro_Herper) April 20, 2021

There seems to be a reoccurring train of thought among some white liberals that Black people exist to suffer and purge America of its sins. https://t.co/3VCjv2Dbl6 — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) April 20, 2021

Well intentioned — but not fully thought through responses — like saying a loved ones death served a larger purpose is often extremely painful to people grieving. — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 20, 2021

Pelosi attempted to clean up her comments with a follow-up tweet amid the torrent of criticism:

George Floyd should be alive today. His family’s calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world. He did not die in vain. We must make sure other families don’t suffer the same racism, violence & pain, and we must enact the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act. https://t.co/tWln9NRg1g — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 20, 2021

