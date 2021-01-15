Amid talk that the FBI is looking into whether members of Congress helped the Capitol rioters, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is warning that anyone in her chamber found to have aided the insurrectionists could face dire consequences.

At a news conference Friday on Capitol Hill, the speaker was asked about a request from her Democratic colleagues asking authorities to look into Republican members who may have given tours of the building to the rioters ahead of the Jan. 6 attack. Pelosi put anyone in Congress who may have been involved on notice.

“When we’re talking about security, we have to talk about truth and trust,” Pelosi said. “In order to serve here with each other, we must trust that people have respect for their oath of office, respect for this institution. We must trust each other, respecting the people who sent us here. We must also have the truth. And that will be looked into. If, in fact, it is found that members of Congress were accomplices to this insurrection, if they aided and abetted the crime, there may have to be actions taken beyond the Congress and in terms of prosecution for that.”

The speaker’s comments come one day after Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA) told Cheddar that the prospect of members of Congress aiding the insurrectionists is “already being looked into by the FBI.”

In an interview with CNN, Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) suggested that the rioters had help from the inside.

“I have an unmarked office that you have got to know exactly where it is,” Clyburn told CNN anchor Jake Tapper. “They didn’t go to where my name was. They went where I usually hang out. That to me indicates that something untoward may have been going on.”

Watch above, via Yahoo! (The relevant portion begins at the 23:00 mark.)

