Pentagon, Biden Admin ‘Assessing’ Options As Musk Suggests He Could Stop Funding Ukraine’s Starlink System

The Pentagon is looking at other options to provide a communications and internet system for Ukraine as Elon Musk suggested his SpaceX company could soon stop footing the bill.

Musk revealed his company could not indefinitely cover the cost of the Starlink system amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The announcement came after Musk received criticism from Ukraine officials for suggesting the country give up territory to secure peace with Russia. CNN first reported the news after obtaining communications to the Pentagon from SpaceX.

Ukraine-Russia Peace: – Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. – Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). – Water supply to Crimea assured. – Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

From CNN:

Documents obtained by CNN show that last month Musk’s SpaceX sent a letter to the Pentagon saying it can no longer continue to fund the Starlink service as it has. The letter also requested that the Pentagon take over funding for Ukraine’s government and military use of Starlink, which SpaceX claims would cost more than $120 million for the rest of the year and could cost close to $400 million for the next 12 months.

Defense Department spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters on Friday that officials are “assessing our options” moving forward and confirmed they are “in talks” with Musk and SpaceX.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, responded to Musk’s idea of a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia by simply telling him, “Fuck off.”

Musk responded to a Friday tweet mentioning both SpaceX potentially backing off funding the Starlink system, as well as his verbal tussle with the ambassador. The billionaire appeared to suggest that one could have a lot to do with the other.

“We’re just following his recommendation,” Musk tweeted about Melnyk.

We’re just following his recommendation 🤷‍♂️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2022

The White House confirmed other options are being explored for Ukraine’s communications system. Asked about the Musk situation this week on Air Force One, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized the importance of Ukraine having a communications system like Starlink in place.

“The Pentagon is working with allies and partners to look at all options on how — how best to support those needs identified by Ukraine specifically,” she said. “But again, that’s up to the Department of Defense.”

