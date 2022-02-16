Bunnies hop.

But not high enough that they can reach the Pentagon’s inner courtyard.

Except a bunny was found in the Pentagon’s inner courtyard, according to local Virginia outlet ARLnow, which got a tip from someone who said they spotted the bunny, just a few weeks after a chicken tried to get into the Pentagon.

“I just wanted to highlight that while the Pentagon Chicken is receiving its 15 minutes of fame, the Pentagon Bunny actually successfully infiltrated the Pentagon,” the tipster told the outlet. “It is currently living peacefully somewhere in the Pentagon’s courtyard, a location that is likely the most heavily guarded rabbit burrow on the planet… that is until the restaurant in the Courtyard decides to have an extremely locally sourced courtyard-to-table special.”

“From time to time there may be various species of animals on the reservation that make it to the Center Courtyard,” Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough told ARLnow. “We normally do not intervene unless the animals create a hazard to building occupants, or the animal is at risk from our activities. In those situations, we will try to have it leave on its own accord, or capture it and release it to the environment where it is distanced from our activities (e.g., land adjacent to Boundary Channel).”

Pentagon Inner Courtyard Gets Infiltrated… by a Bunny pic.twitter.com/LproeH2hId — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 16, 2022

So how did a bunny make its way into the courtyard?

“A bunch of us were trying to figure out how the rabbit made it into the courtyard since there are no obvious points of entry,” the tipster told ARLnow. “The current hypothesis is that the bunny was carried into the courtyard by the hawks that were nesting in one of the trees and dropped before it was fed to the offspring.”

On MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show on Tuesday, host Alex Wagner had some fun with the story.

“At present, there is no reason to believe this is … foul play,” she quipped. “But we will of course follow this story down whatever rabbit-hole it may lead.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

