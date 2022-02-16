NYT Reporting, Chris Hayes Distorting, San Fran Recall | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



Reporters Emily Steel, Jodi Kantor, Michael M. Grynbaum, James B. Stewart and John Koblin take the win Wednesday for their extenstive and exclusive reporting this week on CNN, Chris Cuomo, and Jeff Zucker.

The comprehensive report, headlined ‘How a Secret Assault Allegation Against an Anchor Upended CNN and Jeff Zucker,’ sorts through the sordid backstory which has dogged the network for months. In it, they detail how Zucker and “his secret romantic partner” and head of marketing Allison Gollust met with Cuomo to tell him that he was being suspended over his “unethical” behavior with regard to his brother, former governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Mr. Cuomo was shocked and offered to resign. Mr. Zucker countered that the anchor might be able to return at some point, according to people with knowledge of the conversation,” the Times reports. “Mr. Cuomo felt reassured. He and Mr. Zucker were confidants, their fortunes entwined. Mr. Cuomo didn’t bother to consult a lawyer.”

“Barely 24 hours later,” they write, “a letter arrived at CNN.”

From there the gripping report’s dramatic narrative builds quickly, as the reporters explain that a woman alleged Cuomo sexually assaulted her, and that he “tried to keep her quiet by arranging a flattering CNN segment about her employer.”

The report extensively outlines the accusation and the letter, emphasizing it came at the height of the #MeToo movement. The decision to fire Cuomo was made just days after it arrived.

It all set the stage for Zucker’s own ouster, writes the New York Times, as he faced declining ratings, criticism from investors over CNN’s “opinionated” programming, and of course, his having made “powerful enemies out of Mr. Cuomo and his brother.”

Chris Cuomo is reportedly seeking the remaining millions of dollars on his contract, and possibly more. Alison Gollust resigned from CNN on Tuesday night, around the time the report was published, and she immediately fired back at the company.

The report from the Times is detailed, direct, and revealing. It is now a centerpiece in the seemingly endless supply of reporting on problems from inside WarnerMedia’s CNN. And it is outstanding work by the reporters who put it together.