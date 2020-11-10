Top officials at the Pentagon are “on edge” over concerning shake-ups in leadership this week, a new report says.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper was ousted on Monday, and per CNN, “Four senior civilian officials have been fired or resigned since Monday, including Esper, his chief of staff, and the top officials overseeing policy and intelligence.”

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Monday that Esper’s been fired and being replaced by Christopher Miller as Acting Defense Secretary.

After the Pentagon’s acting policy chief stepped down, he was replaced by Anthony Tata. As Politico reported, in the past Tata put out tweets saying things like Barack Obama was a “terrorist leader” and promoted one article calling him a “Manchurian candidate.”

CNN’s report Tuesday says there’s “a growing sense of alarm among military and civilian officials who are concerned about what could come next”:

Knowledgeable sources told CNN’s Jake Tapper Tuesday that the White House now seems focused on going after Esper’s undersecretaries at the Defense Department in the wake of his firing on Monday. Esper was replaced by Christopher Miller, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center. The sources said the effort may be because Esper and his team were pushing back on a premature withdrawal from Afghanistan that would be carried out before the required conditions on the ground were met, and other pending security issues. “This is scary, it’s very unsettling,” one defense official told CNN. “These are dictator moves.”

They’re apparently concerned about Trump “raising the specter of using active duty forces under the Insurrection Act against any future protests” or him “overriding” military advice and withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

